Good feeling in Derry dressing room ahead of European tie – Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins. Photo @derrycityfc

It’s a huge week for Derry City as European Football returns to the Brandywell for the first time in five years on Thursday night.

The Candystrips host Riga FC in the first leg of the first round qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Kick off 7.45pm.

It’s unlikely that Cameron Dummigan and Ronan Boyce will feature but Derry have players who have played at European and International level before.

After back to back victories in the Premier Division, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says there is a good feeling in the dressing room again:

The Derry Manager say they want to be positive and win the game but also knows the Latvian’s will be a formiddable opposition.:

