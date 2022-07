Tir Chonaill’s Fintan Dewhirst has qualified for the 400 metres hurdles final at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem.

Fintan finished fourth in his semi final on Wednesday morning, his time of 52.62sec was good enough to progress as one of the two fastest outside the top six from both races.

The final will be held on Thursday at 4.15pm Irish time.

The Glenties man ran a personal best time of 52.58sec to finish second in his heat on Tuesday.