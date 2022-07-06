Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Review finds no impropriety in purchase of five houses by DCC

Highland Radio News understands that a review into the purchase of five houses in Buncrana by Donegal County Council has found the transaction was conducted properly, and there was no impropriety in the actions of council officials.

Earlier this year, the council requested quotations from audit firms for the provision of a review of the process followed in connection with the purchase of the five houses at the An Crannla estate in Buncrana, which were later found to be affected by mica.

We understand staff and members are being given the report today, and a special council meeting will be called in the coming days, at which its expected the report will be published.

