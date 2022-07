A special meeting of Donegal County Council will take place on Monday next to discuss the findings of an external review of the acquisition of five houses at An Crannla Estate in Buncrana by the authority.

It’s understood the review, which was circulated to staff and members yesterday, finds the the council acted properly, and there was no impropriety in the transaction.

The acquisition has come under scrutiny because some of the houses were subsequently found to have Mica.