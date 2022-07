Derry City’s suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Riga FC on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.

Goals in either half from Gabriel Ramos and Oleksandr Filippov helped the Latvian side earn the victory.

The Candystripes also had Matty Smith midway through the second half.

Despite admitting his side weren’t at their best tonight Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins told the media that he is not giving up hope of progressing to the next round…