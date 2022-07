The government’s considering banning the sale of turf online.

Draft proposals on restricting the selling of turf will be brought to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste by Green party leader Eamon Ryan next week.

One of the planned measures would see a ban on ads being placed on websites, social media and in newspapers.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Michael Fitzmaurice, says now is not the time for any restrictions on turf………….