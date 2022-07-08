Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Criminal Assets Bureau targeting 28 groups and individuals in Donegal

The number of individuals and organisations being targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau in Donegal has fallen substantially.

The bureau’s latest annual report shows 28 targets in Donegal at the end of last year, down from 48 at the end of 2020. That’s a drop of almost 42%.

The figures show CAB is investigating almost 1,800 targets nationally, including 27 individuals or crime gangs not resident in Ireland.

The bureau handed more than €5.5 million back to the Exchequer last year, including over €4.4 million in revenue settlements, while €1.1 million was from the proceeds of crime.

The Dublin West garda division had the highest number of targets at the end of last year, at 293.

The North West registered the fifth and fourth lowest figures in the state, with 28 targets in Donegal and 20 in Sligo Leitrim.

Mayo had the lowest number of targets at 6.

