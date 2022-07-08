Derry PSNI investigate alleged sexual assault

Police in Derry are appealing for information in relation to an alleged sexual assault which took place in the Glenabbey/Cornshell Fields area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to Police shortly after 3.30am, and is said to have involved a man in his early 20’s, possibly driving a dark blue Volkswagen Golf at the time. The man was described as being white and of slim build, with brown eyes and short facial hair.

The car is reported to have been seen on Foyle Street, in the city centre between 11pm-11.30pm on Tuesday night.