Derry PSNI investigate alleged sexual assault

Police in Derry are appealing for information in relation to an alleged sexual assault which took place in the Glenabbey/Cornshell Fields area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported to Police shortly after 3.30am, and is said to have involved a man in his early 20’s, possibly driving a dark blue Volkswagen Golf at the time. The man was described as being white and of slim build, with brown eyes and short facial hair.

The car is reported to have been seen on Foyle Street, in the city centre between 11pm-11.30pm on Tuesday night.

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine Til Noon Show

8 July 2022
matt carthy
News, Top Stories

SF will table Motion of No-Confidence in the Dail

8 July 2022
CAB 1
News, Top Stories

Criminal Assets Bureau targeting 28 groups and individuals in Donegal

8 July 2022
Galway_University_Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal GP says long waiting lists have serious consequences

8 July 2022
