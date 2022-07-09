Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Strabane Academy damaged in overnight arson attack

The former Strabane Academy School on the Liskey Road in Strabane has been damaged in a fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Local councillor Michaela Boyle says the former school buildings have been the target of acts of vandalism and arson in the past, but the damage sustained in this arson attack is very serious.

She says this site needs to be developed for the benefit of the local community, and she will be pressing Derry City and Strabane District Council on its interest in the site.

She’s urging the Education Authority to talk to the council and any other interested party who may be interested in developing it…………

