Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

All County League Result 8th-10th July 2022

Division 1 League
Ardara 1-05 V 1-18 Glenswilly

Killybegs 1-08 V 1-13 Cloughaneely

Glenfin 1-08 V 0-17 Kilcar          *Kilcar advance to league final against Naomh Conaill

Division 2
Fanad Gaels 1-11 V 1-09 Naomh Columba

Downings 3-14 V 1-12 Moville

St Naul’s GAA Club 0-09 V 1-09 Milford

Convoy 1-07 V 0-05 Red Hughs

Buncrana 1-12 V 2-09 Malin

Four Masters 0-13 V 0-12 Dungloe

Letterkenny Gaels 0-11 V 0-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Division 3
Na Rossa 2-08 V 1-11 Naomh Colmcille

Naomh Bríd 0-09 V 0-12 Burt      *Burt win the Division 3 title 

Carndonagh 0-14 V 3-10 Naomh Muire LR

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over energy shortages in coming months

10 July 2022
housing estate
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only 2 properties within standard HAP limits available to rent in entire state

10 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrested after assault on Police officers in Castlederg

10 July 2022
marylou
Audio, News, Top Stories

McDonald defends no confidence vote decision

10 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over energy shortages in coming months

10 July 2022
housing estate
Audio, News, Top Stories

Only 2 properties within standard HAP limits available to rent in entire state

10 July 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrested after assault on Police officers in Castlederg

10 July 2022
marylou
Audio, News, Top Stories

McDonald defends no confidence vote decision

10 July 2022
crolly distillery 3
News, Top Stories

Udaras na Gaeltachta welcomes opening of Crolly Distillery Visitors’ Centre

10 July 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for planning investigations to be fast-tracked

9 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube