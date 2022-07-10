All County League Result 8th-10th July 2022

Division 1 League
Ardara 1-05 V 1-18 Glenswilly
Killybegs 1-08 V 1-13 Cloughaneely
Glenfin 1-08 V 0-17 Kilcar *Kilcar advance to league final against Naomh Conaill
Division 2
Fanad Gaels 1-11 V 1-09 Naomh Columba
Downings 3-14 V 1-12 Moville
St Naul’s GAA Club 0-09 V 1-09 Milford
Convoy 1-07 V 0-05 Red Hughs
Buncrana 1-12 V 2-09 Malin
Four Masters 0-13 V 0-12 Dungloe
Letterkenny Gaels 0-11 V 0-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Division 3
Na Rossa 2-08 V 1-11 Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Bríd 0-09 V 0-12 Burt *Burt win the Division 3 title
Carndonagh 0-14 V 3-10 Naomh Muire LR