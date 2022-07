Irish businesses who rely heavily on energy need to prepare for the worst in the months ahead.

That’s according to Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe who says gas rationing could very well become a reality in the months ahead.

Tomorrow the Nordstream 1 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany is set to close for ten days, however there’s concern it won’t reopen.

The Dublin MEP says although there will be no immediate disruptions, preparations need to be made now….