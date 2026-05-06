The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 06/05/2026

Another packed show today as we dive into the heart of the issues affecting Donegal, from hospital parking costs to the return of one of our biggest summer festivals.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick things off with our signature look at the front pages and the stories making headlines across the country this morning.

🏥 Hospital Parking Hikes: Social Democrat Deputy Aidan Farrelly joins us with alarming new figures showing a massive spike in hospital parking charges. With Letterkenny University Hospital seeing significant increases, he’s calling on the Government to step in and review the burden on patients and families.

🚌 School Transport Deadline: Minister Michael Moynihan is in to discuss the looming deadline to register and pay for the School Transport Scheme. He breaks down the costs and what parents need to do before the portal closes this week.

🚦 Ashlawn Traffic Troubles: Adam Moor from the Ashlawn Residents Association shares the frustration of residents facing high traffic volumes as motorists use the estate to bypass jams. They are calling for urgent short and long-term safety measures from the Council.

🎡 Clonmany Festival 2026: We are joined in studio by Shane McLoughlin (Chair) and Aaron Harkin (PRO) of the Clonmany Festival Committee. After some controversy earlier this year, the team reveals the massive lineup for August and discusses their plans for a successful return.

🎶 Sound! The Soundtrack Festival: Laura Mannion is here to give us a sneak peek at the “Sound!” festival running in Letterkenny. Discover what film and music lovers can look forward to at this unique local event.