McDonald defends no confidence vote decision

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is insisting the current Government has run out of road.

The party leader has again confirmed they’re pressing ahead with a no-confidence vote in the coalition on Tuesday – after Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh lost the whip by voting against the Government on new mica legislation.

Some in Government have accused opposition of wasting time tabling a motion of no confidence in the last week before the Dail’s Summer recess.

But Deputy McDonald says it’s the opposition’s job to challenge the government…

