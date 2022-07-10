Only 2 properties within standard HAP limits available to rent in entire state

A new report shows a stark decline in the availability of affordable properties to rent with a Housing Assistance Payment or “HAP”.

Across all areas surveyed by the Simon Communities of Ireland – only 657 properties were available to rent, at any price, over the dates surveyed.

They also discovered that there were only two properties available for rent in the State within standard HAP price limits.

A total of 35 properties in the state were available to rent when including discretionary HAP limits.

The Simon Community’s Wayne Stanley says the figures get more shocking the closer you look: