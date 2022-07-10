Success at National Juvenile Track & Field Championships for Donegal athletes

There was success for Donegal athletes at the National Track and Field Championships in Tullamore over the weekend.

Sophia Parlour of the Olympian club won gold in the 100 metres.

Lifford/Strabane AC’s sisters Adrienne (U19’s) and Caoimhe Gallen (U16) earned Hammer gold in their age group.

Lucy McGlynn from Tir Chonaill AC won the 400 metres with Cranford pairing of Caolan McFadden and Oisin Kelly both claiming gold medals in the 1500 metres.

Joseph Gillespie of Finn Valley almost broke a championship record on his way to winning the Triple Jump and to add to his Triple Jump title, Joseph also earned a national title in the Long Jump.

Meanwhile, Mark Wilkinson, was the High Jump winner also for his age group.

Highland’s Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…