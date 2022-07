The consultation into the provision of CCTV cameras in the Twin Towns ends this week, with a final consultation event on Thursday at the BASE Enterprise Centre in Stranorlar.

Its proposed to locate six cameras at six strategic locations in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says those locations are not written in stone, and the peoples’ views are important.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he outlined the proposed camera locations…………