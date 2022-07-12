Burglary and theft of a car in Ballybofey

Gardaí in Ballybofey are investigating a burglary that occurred at Aisling Court, Ballybofey in the early hours of Thursday July 7 between Midnight and 6.30am.

Entry was gained to a house via an unlocked back door and a number of items were stolen, a small sum of cash, a van key,

a wallet and a car key.

The car, a black Hyundai Tucson, partial reg. ‘ASZ’ was then stolen from the driveway also.

The car was located at approx. 10.30am that morning in a forest in the area of Goland, Ballybofey.

Damage had been caused underneath the car.

Gardai are appeal to residents in the area of Aisling Court to contact Gardaí if they seen or heard anything in that area in the early hours of Thursday morning that might help

progress our investigation.

They are also appealing to any road users who think that they may have seen the Hyundai Tucson on the roads in or around Ballybofey or at any location that morning or captured it on their dash cam footage to contact Gardaí also.

Gardaí may be contacted in Letterkenny on 074- 9167100.