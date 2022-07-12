Government expected to survive motion of no confidence this evening

The Government is expected to survive a motion of no confidence this evening.

The Sinn Féin motion comes as the coalition lost its technical majority last week.

Sinn Féin has brought this motion saying the Government has failed to deal with crises in the cost of living and on housing.

But the Government says it’s nothing more than pageantry in the final week before the Dáil’s summer break.

And the coalition looks set to comfortably have the numbers despite technically losing its majority last week.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh will support them from opposition, saying his issue is with the Mica bill not the Government as a whole.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry also intends to vote confidence in the Government.

Independent Michael Lowry’s support gives the coalition 82 votes, with 80 a majority.

Suspended Green Party TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello have yet to say how they’ll vote.

While a handful of other Independents could support the coalition – possibly including Noel Grealish, Sean Canney, Cathal Berry, Peter Fitzpatrick and Matt Shanahan who have voted with the Government in the past and have been considering their positions.