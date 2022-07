Derry City are in Latvia this week as they prepare for Thursday’s second league of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Riga FC.

The Candystrips were beaten 2-0 in the first leg at the Brandywell last week.

Derry are down the suspended Mattie Smith while Ronan Boyce is also out.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins played in Riga back in 2009 when Derry drew their tie 1-1 on the road with Stonko.

Ruaidhri’s been telling Kevin McLaughlin he has total belief in his side taking the win: