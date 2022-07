Two indigenous businesses are seeking to expand and set up manufacturing bases at Strabane Business Park.

Castlederg-based Omega Crushing and Screening has lodged plans for a new 60,000 sq ft factory on the site while company Fabplus has submitted planning seeking to develop a new facility on 6.5 acres of the Invest NI site.

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has welcomed the development and says it is great that the Business Park is now realising its full potential…