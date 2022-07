Derry City’s European adventure has ended at the first hurdle.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were beaten 2-nil away to Riga this evening, losing 4-nil to the Latvian side on aggregate in their Conference League qualifier.

With the derby against Harps next up on Sunday, Derry have been boosted by the return of Michael Duffy but Eoin Toal may have played his last game for the Brandywell side.

Kevin McLaughlin of the Derry Journal joined Oisin Kelly on Thursday’s Score programme: