A 51 year old man has been charged following a report of a stabbing incident in the Waterside area of Derry yesterday.

The man faces a number of charges including; wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.