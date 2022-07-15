Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public in North warned not to touch dead birds as bird flu concerns continue

The public in the North are being warned not to touch dead birds.

It follows reports on social media of over a dozen being found on beaches and seaside areas, as bird flu continues to affect wild species in Northern Ireland.

Some people say they’d taken a fallen bird they thought was injured to a vet.

The North’s Department of Agriculture’s confirmed bird flu cases in places like Portstewart, Bangor and most recently Portaferry.

Gemma Daly – the department’s principle veterinary officer – says people should keep their pets away from dead birds too:

