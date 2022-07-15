Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Third man found guilty of murder of Strabane man Michael Barr

Another man has been found guilty of the murder of a dissident republican in a pub in Dublin six years ago.

Christopher Slator, from Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, will be sentenced later this afternoon.

On April 25th 2016, Michael Barr, originally from Strabane was shot dead while drinking in the Sunset House pub; not far from Croke Park. He worked there as a bar manager.

It’s believed he was killed as part of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Two men have already been convicted for their roles in his murder and today, Christopher Slator became the third to be found guilty.

A fourth man was convicted of helping the gang by buying phones. He was also linked to a lock-up where the getaway car was stored before the hit.

Slator denied the murder charge but his DNA was found on items recovered from a getaway car.

The prosecution also pointed to the fact that he arrived at Dublin airport the following day with no luggage and a ticket to Bangkok. That, they argued, was indicative of guilt.

Slator’s sentence hearing is due to get underway at 3pm.

