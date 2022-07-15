Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three changes in Donegal line up for semi final

Photo Donegal LGFA

Donegal boss Maxi Curran has made three changes in personnel as the county goes in search of a very first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final appearance.

Following last Saturday’s stunning victory over Dublin, Curran has called in Niamh Carr, Susanne White and Karen Guthrie for starts, with Emer Gallagher, who made her 100th county appearance against the Dubs, Tara Hegarty and Róisín Rodgers dropping to the bench.

Meath are the reigning champions and they’ll face a Donegal side appearing in just a second Senior semi-final – and their first since 2018.

Royal’s Manager Eamonn Murray has plumped for an unchanged starting line-up.

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, T Kennedy; S Twohig, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); Y Bonner, N Hegarty, S White; D Foley, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Meath: M McGuirk; S Ennis (capt.), M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, K Nesbitt; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

