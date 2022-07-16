Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ireland beat New Zealand to secure series win against All Blacks

Ireland have beaten the All Blacks to win a series in New Zealand for the first time.

Andy Farrell’s side have won the final test by 32 points to 22 in Wellington.

Tries by Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Robbie Henshaw helped Ireland into a 22-3 lead at half time.

But New Zealand fought back – and with Andrew Porter yellow carded – the All Blacks scored three tries of their own to cut the deficit to 25-22.

A Rob Herring try, converted by Johnny Sexton – gave Ireland a 10 point cushion – and that was enough to secure the game, and the series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 20,000 on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

16 July 2022
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man charged following stabbing incident in Derry

15 July 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday July 15th

15 July 2022
derry city council
News, Top Stories

Planned strike action by DCSDC workers suspended

15 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 20,000 on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

16 July 2022
dungannon-court-house-4
News

Man charged following stabbing incident in Derry

15 July 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries Friday July 15th

15 July 2022
derry city council
News, Top Stories

Planned strike action by DCSDC workers suspended

15 July 2022
covid mask (1)
News

Almost 8 in 10 want mandatory mask wearing again

15 July 2022
donegaltowncourt
News, Top Stories

Donegal landowner fined for damaging Freshwater Pearl Mussel habitat

15 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube