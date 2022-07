Finn Harps host big rivals Derry City in the north-west derby at Finn Park on Sunday. Kick-off is 6.00 pm.

Harps held the candystripes to a 2-2 draw when they met at the Brandywell last time out.

City go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat (4-0 on aggregate) away to FC Riga of Latvia on Thursday in a European Conference League qualifying tie.

Ollie Horgan outlined his thoughts ahead of the big game on Saturday Sport.