Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

Animals in Need Donegal have taken to social media to appeal for volunteers for their Donegal Town charity shop.
A spokesperson has said:
“Our Donegal Town Charity Shop are in need of volunteers to help run the shop and sort donations.
We are looking for people to cover shifts of 2 and 1/2 hours once or twice weekly (Mondays to Saturdays). Weekly rota done up so shifts are very flexible.”
Candidates must be over 18 years old, work well in a team as well as independently.
People interested can find out more here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022
292767108_2018921341633048_7817880057037406263_n
Entertainment, News

Roartys XL Family Fun Day

17 July 2022
fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022
heatwave july 22 baybeeee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

16 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

charity shop
News

Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

17 July 2022
292767108_2018921341633048_7817880057037406263_n
Entertainment, News

Roartys XL Family Fun Day

17 July 2022
fianna fail logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some Fianna Fail backbenchers want review of Government coalition agreement

16 July 2022
heatwave july 22 baybeeee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Yellow warning for heat issued as temperatures in Donegal could near 30 on Monday

16 July 2022
dublin airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concerns raised as Ukrainian refugees made to sleep on floor of Dublin Airport

16 July 2022
Taoiseach Micheál Martin meets with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce President, Kristine Reynolds (L), and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President, Aidan O’Kane, at the Tata Consultancy Services offices in the Letterkenny Technology Park, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne 15/07/22
News, Top Stories

North West business groups meet with Taoiseach

16 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube