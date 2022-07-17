Animals in Need appealing for charity shop volunteers

Animals in Need Donegal have taken to social media to appeal for volunteers for their Donegal Town charity shop.

A spokesperson has said:

“Our Donegal Town Charity Shop are in need of volunteers to help run the shop and sort donations.

We are looking for people to cover shifts of 2 and 1/2 hours once or twice weekly (Mondays to Saturdays). Weekly rota done up so shifts are very flexible.”

Candidates must be over 18 years old, work well in a team as well as independently.