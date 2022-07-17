Derry come from behind to beat Harps 2-1

It was another difficult evening for Finn Harps as Derry City came from behind to win 2-1 in Sunday evening’s Premier Division clash at Finn Park.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle were on duty in Ballybofey for Highland Radio Sport:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/HARPS-17TH-FT.mp3