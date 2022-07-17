Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Roartys XL Family Fun Day

 

Mark your calendars for Monday, August 1st – you’re not going to want to miss out on Roarty’s XL Family Fun Day!

Kicking off with a car show and run followed by live music with special guests Daniel O’Donnell and David James among others and TJ Teddies will be there to entertain the children. To top it off, there will be a Celtic FC memorbilia raffle!

 

All of the funds raised will be donatated to:

Donegal Hospice

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services

Bumbleance

A spokesperson said “Each chosen charity has helped numerous friends, neighbours and families in the area and we wish to give something back to them with our gratitude and thanks.”

CELTIC FC MEMORABILIA RAFFLE

To buy a ticket to be in with a chance of winning one or all of these prizes you can do so via PayPal or tickets are available to buy in the shop. Please include your name in the notes on PayPal before paying.

PayPal link for payment: paypal.me/roartys

Please choose send as friends in the payment option otherwise a fee will be charged

