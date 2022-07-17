Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sale of former Garda barracks in Cloghan paused as it could house Ukrainian refugees

The sale of 13 vacant Garda stations across the country has been paused to see if they could be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

A list provided by the Office of Public Works to today’s Sunday Independent has revealed the auctions have been delayed, including the sale of the former Garda barracks at Cloghan in County Donegal.

More than 40 thousand Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since Russia began its invasion in February.

The State’s capacity for refugees was reached last week, with new arrivals having to stay in the old terminal building at Dublin Airport.

