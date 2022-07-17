Setanta and Burt to meet in Donegal Senior Hurling Final

Setanta and Burt are set to meet in this year’s Donegal Senior Hurling Final.

Burt overcame the 2021 champions St Eunans in emphatic fashion, in slippery conditions at the GAA Centre in Convoy to book a spot in the final.

Two goals in the first half gave Burt momentum going in at half time 2-8 to 0-6.

Burt ran out convincing winners with a final score of 2-16 to 0-14, with Liam Og Mc Kinney scoring 0-8 (5 frees), Ronan Mc Dermott with a man of the match performance with 0-5 , Kieran Brady with 1-1 & Christopher McDermott 1-0, Conor Gartland 0-2.

Elsewhere Setanta dispatched Buncrana easily to their place in the 2022 Donegal Senior Hurling final.

With 18 points to spare at the end it was a polished performance from Gary Mc Gettigan’s side.

Top scorers included Declan Coulter (4f) 1-6; Davin Flynn 1-4; Gerard Gilmore, Bernard Lafferty 1-0; Ruairi Campbell 0-3; Oisin Marley, Josh Cronolly-McGee 0-2; Richie Kee, Conor McGettigan 0-1.

In the Intermediate semi finals it was victory for Carndonagh as they defeated Aodh Rua 4-17 to 1-14.

Top scorers for the Inishowen side were Luke White 1-5; Cathal Doherty 1-4; Cian Doherty 1-3; Jack Mc Laughlin 1-0.

In the other semi final MacCumhaills booked their place in the final with a convincing victory over Dungloe, on a scoreline of 3-16 to 1-9.

So it’s Cardonagh & Mac Cumhaills who will be in this year’s Donegal Intermediate Final.