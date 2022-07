According to a survey carried out by Aviva, almost 7 in 10 homeowners plan to renovate their homes in the next year.

Despite this large statistic, some householders are worried about rising costs.

Another obstacle that home owners will come up against is a shortage of tradespeople, with about 20% being estimated to not have their renovations seen through.

It was also found that women were more likely that make to take on a solo DIY project.