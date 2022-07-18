Business owner concerned over six week closure of High Road

A Letterkenny business owner says a six week road closure will be crazy and result in a major loss of revenue.

Part of the High Road between Newline Road and Upper Main Street will be closed from August 2nd until September 9th to facilitate water mains work.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the Council is hopeful the works will be complete in three weeks and access to the High Road will be maintained for businesses and suppliers.

However, Dee Stanislavov, co-owner of The Honeypot, believes the work should be carried out at night to prevent major disruption: