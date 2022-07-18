Council to grant €500,000 to new Finn Harps stadium project

Donegal County Council are set to grant €500,000 for the construction of Donegal Community Stadium in Stranorlar.

The funding is set to secure the construction of the stadium which will be home to Finn Harps Football Club.

The project had been stalled due to the lack of funding ,but it was confirmed at today’s council meeting that the €1.5million gap in funding will be spilt three ways with the FAI, Finn Harps and Donegal County Council all providing €500,000.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Patrick McGowan says it has been a long time coming – but this funding should result in major progress for the stadium project….