Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lucy McGlynn to race at World Championships in Columbia


Lucy McGlynn’s place on the Ireland team for next month’s World Athletics U20 Championships Colombia was confirmed by Athletics Ireland this morning.

The Tir Chonaill sprinter  won Gold medals in the 100m and 400m hurdles at the National Junior and U23 Championships on Sunday in Tullamore.

McGlynn set a new personal best and Donegal record in the 100m.

Her time of 14.02 was the B qualification mark for the worlds in Cali which will be held from the 1st to 6th August.

The full Irish team for the World U20 Championships in Columbia:

Athlete Club Coach(es) Event
Nick Griggs Mid Ulster Mark Kirk 3000m
Callum Morgan Candour Track Club Mark Kirk 3000m
Dean Casey Ennis Track Club Pat Hogan 5000m
Oliver Swinney Speed Development Project Track Club Adam McMullen 100m
Reece Ademola Leevale Liz Coomey Long Jump
Lucy-May Sleeman Leevale John Naughton & John Corr 100m, 200m
Nicola Tuthill Bandon Killian Barry, Kevin Warner, Roland Korom Hammer
Lucy McGlynn Tír Chonaill Eamon Harvey 400mh

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Almost 1,900 Ukrainian refugees now living in Donegal

18 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2022
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Council vote to take legal action against Cllr McBrearty

18 July 2022
police
News

Man assaulted in Co Derry

18 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Almost 1,900 Ukrainian refugees now living in Donegal

18 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 July 2022
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Council vote to take legal action against Cllr McBrearty

18 July 2022
police
News

Man assaulted in Co Derry

18 July 2022
Rathmullan Pier
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man bravely rescues three teenagers from water in Rathmullan

18 July 2022
220707 - TCS - 67
News, Top Stories

TCS Letterkenny Donates Laptops to Support Ukrainian Community in Donegal

18 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube