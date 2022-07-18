Lucy McGlynn to race at World Championships in Columbia



Lucy McGlynn’s place on the Ireland team for next month’s World Athletics U20 Championships Colombia was confirmed by Athletics Ireland this morning.

The Tir Chonaill sprinter won Gold medals in the 100m and 400m hurdles at the National Junior and U23 Championships on Sunday in Tullamore.

McGlynn set a new personal best and Donegal record in the 100m.

Her time of 14.02 was the B qualification mark for the worlds in Cali which will be held from the 1st to 6th August.

The full Irish team for the World U20 Championships in Columbia: