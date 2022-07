A man who rescued three teenage girls in Rathmullan yesterday has urged people to be very careful where they’re swimming.

Ruairi Crealey was in the water at Rathmullan beach when he observed the girls in difficulty near the pier.

He bravely managed to bring the three girls back to shore after getting into some difficulty himself in the deep water.

Ruairi told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it is vital people adhere to warning signs when entering the water: