Plans for new Lidl store in Carndonagh appealed to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a brand-new state-of-the-art Lidl store in Carndonagh has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

It’s understood an objection was lodged by a local competitor in the area.

Planning for the project has been granted by Donegal County Council.

The development would see the creation of up 30 new jobs along with 100 construction jobs through the development phase.

Lidl Ireland Property Director Brian Smyth says while the delay is disappointing he is hopeful for a positive decision from An Bord Pleanála.