AIB’s decision to make six branches in Donegal cashless ‘ridiculous’ – Councillor

A Donegal Councillor has branded AIB’s decision to make six branches in Donegal cashless as ridiculous.

Branches Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Dungloe and Killybegs will be cashless outlets as demand for services declines across the country.

These branches will instead focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customer.

The bank will also extend its relationship with An Post, with customers able to access cash and cheque services in the 920 post offices nationwide.

Cllr Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the move is ridiculous and he is concerned about the long term future of the bank in Dungloe…

