AIB is to turn 70 of its branches into cashless outlets as demand for services declines across the country.

Six branches in Donegal will be affected, they are; Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Dungloe and Killybegs.

These branches will instead focus more on mortgage, loan and saving advice for customers.

The bank will also extend its relationship with An Post, with customers able to access cash and cheque services in the 920 post offices nationwide.