Ambulance staff have been subjected to over 170 cases of abuse and assault over the past two years.

Figures released by the National Ambulance Service shows there were 41 cases of physical assault during that time.

While 57 of the instances reported were cases of verbal assault and intimidation or threats.

A spokesperson for the NAS told the Examiner assaults are treated with the utmost seriousness, and attacks on personnel are ‘unacceptable’.