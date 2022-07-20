Budget to include reduction in income tax

The government is working on a number of measures to give taxpayers more take home pay.
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says they’ll be introduced in the upcoming budget.
They include an increase in the minimum wage, and a reduction in income tax.
