A Donegal County Councillor is demanding that more Garda resources are made available to border villages in the county.

The Council is to write to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to ask for more resources to be made available for Donegal, particularly in border villages.

Councillor Terry Crossan made the call on the back of recent news that Gardai are to be relocated from Muff to Bridgend.

Cllr Crossan says more resources are urgently required in the county: