Council meetings in Aura cost approx. €3,000

It costs Donegal County Council around €3,000 to hold a meeting in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

Full council meetings have been held in the facility since May 2020 to comply with social distancing regulations.

In response to a question from Councillor Frank McBrearty the local authority says costs amount as there is a requirement to facilitate members and, staff to join meetings remotely and more recently also streaming the meetings live on Facebook, both of which the Council says requires significant technical set-up and operation during the course of meetings.

In addition, given the size of the meeting area arising from requirements to comply with social distancing rules the Council says there was a need to put in place an amplification system.

At present, the all-in-costs of a meeting in the Aura is approx €3,000.

Significant costs are also said to be incurred in relation to adjourned meetings given the set up required in advance.