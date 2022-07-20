Declan Bonner departs Donegal

The search now begins for a new Donegal Senior Manager after Declan Bonner resigned on Wednesday evening.

The NaRossa man told the County Committee he will leave his role and will not see out the final year of his term.

The 1992 All Ireland-winner had informed his players of the decision prior to the meeting.

Bonner won back-to-back Ulster titles with Donegal in 2018 and 2019, but this year saw them lose the Ulster final to Derry before a qualifier defeat to Armagh.

Declan Bonner’s statement below released by Donegal GAA.

“I am stepping down with immediate effect from my role as Donegal Senior football manager. It has been a great honour to manage this team over the past 5 years, as it was to manage the teams from u16 level up in the 5 years before that. Highlights from my time in the role include competing in 4 Ulster finals and winning 2 of these, back to back, in 2018 and 2019. I am proud to leave the team playing league football in Allianz League Division 1 next year.

I would like to thank each and every player involved with the team over the past 5 years as well as every member of the management team during this period. Their commitment and work ethic was inspiring and working with them has been a privilege. Thank you to the County Board for their support throughout and in particular, our chairperson Mick McGrath for his support. We didn’t always agree on everything but both of us always had the best interest of Donegal at heart.

Club is the heart of the GAA and I would like to thank all 40 clubs in Donegal, in particular my own club Na Rossa who have been a brilliant support to me always. I would also like to thank the genuine Donegal supporters, most of whom I know personally. Many have travelled the length and breadth of the country with the team and I know they will be back in the stands and terraces supporting the team next year.

Thank you to my wife Catherine and our family Amara, Christian, Arianna and Cillian for their patience and support always.”