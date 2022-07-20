Declan Bonner to clarify his position at Wednesday’s County Committee Meeting

Declan Bonner’s future as Donegal senior manager will become clearer this evening.

The Na Rossa man who guided the county side to back to back Ulster titles in his first two years will give his end of year report at the County Committee meeting.

This year came to a disappointing conclusion with Donegal losing to Derry in the Ulster Final and then to Armagh in the qualifiers.

With one year left on the extension which was agreed at the start of last year, Declan will give clarity on his position, to either remain with the intention to see out the term or step away from the role after four years at the helm.

The Donegal boss has not spoken with the media since the Armagh defeat but he will address the press after meeting with the county committee.