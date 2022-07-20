Drug driver caught speeding in Letterkenny

A motorist has been arrested after being caught drug driving in the Letterkenny area.

Yesterday evening, Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 155KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Gardai say court proceedings will follow.

They are warning motorists again to slow down, never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to always make responsible decisions when it comes to road safety.