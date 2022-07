Dunnes Stores workers have lodged what they’re calling a ‘life changing’ pay claim.

Their union, Mandate, is seeking a 7.7% pay increase, extra leave days, better discount and more full time contracts.

It says it believes this is a reasonable request as the rate of inflation is over 9%.

Workers are also demanding fully paid maternity and paternity leave saying it’s ‘impossible to survive’ without paid time off to care for a newborn.