Farrelly & Coyle to take charge of Ladies finals

Maggie Farrelly has been confirmed as referee for the All Ireland Ladies Football final.

The clash of Meath and Kerry will be the second senior final overseen by the Cavan official.

Farrelly was on the whistle for Cork’s victory over Dublin in 2014.

Donegal’s Siobhan Coyle will take charge of the Intermediate final meeting of Laois and Wexford.

Siobhán who took charge of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow at Parnell Park will be refereeing for the first time at Croke Park.

Representing the Fanad Gaels club in county Donegal, Siobhán was referee for the 2022 TG4 Ulster Intermediate Final between Tyrone and Down, and also the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship round-robin fixture between Mayo and Cavan.

While Kevin Corcoran of Mayo will referee Antrim and Fermanagh in the Junior decider.



