Four areas of LUH hit by Covid outbreaks as Full Capacity Protocol is implemented

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

In a statement, management says over the past 24 hours, 142 people have attended the ED, which is above average for this time of year. As a result there are high numbers of patients on trolleys in the assessment areas and the full capacity protocol has been implemented.

In addition, management say there is pressure on bed availability in the hospital because of COVID-19, with 48 patients with COVID currently being treated.

Four areas of the hospital are affected by COVID 19 outbreaks, which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the ED.

They say all available beds are in use, and every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home.

